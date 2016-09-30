Apple opening a $45 million research hub in China to develop hardware, ‘advanced’ tech

Apple is opening a 300 million yuan ($45 million) research and development center in Beijing, its first ever in China, as the U.S. technology giant looks to reverse declining sales in the country.
The announcement was made on social media by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee, the landlords that run the site where Apple is opening its facility. It is located in Beijing's version of Silicon Valley, the Zhongguancun Science Park.
"This is the first R&D Center that Apple has directly invested in China. In the future, this R&D center will be dedicated to researching and developing in the areas of computer hardware and software, telecommunications, video and audio equipment, consumer electronic products, information technology and other advanced technologies," Zhongguancun wrote on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, on Thursday.
There will be 500 staff at the location.