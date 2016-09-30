Cramer's game plan for the week ahead: The Fed could change its mind on this number

Tuesday: Darden, Micron

Darden: With the restaurant group in a total funk right now, Cramer is interested to see if Darden can actually deliver. With good cash flow and a 3.6 percent yield, he's tempted to buy Darden ahead of the quarter, and then buy more after.

"When this restaurant spending story clears up — and eventually it will — these stocks will all explode higher," Cramer said.

Micron: With chip demand outweighing supply in the semiconductor space, this group is red-hot with consolidation. Cramer will watch Micron, as it makes chips for flash memory and basic storage.

Wednesday: Constellation Brands, Monsanto, RPM, Yum Brands

Monsanto: The stock is selling below where it was before it began talks to be acquired by Bayer. Cramer wants to know if the discount is because investors fear that the government could block the deal, and what the company is going to do about it.

Yum Brands: This is the last time Yum will report as a combined company, as it will soon split into a Chinese business and rest of the world business. Cramer likes both businesses and advised to hang on to the stock.

Thursday: Helen of Troy

This hair care company has been a big part of the "selfie generation" story that has lifted many beauty stocks. When it reported in July, it crushed earnings-per-share estimates, but disappointed on the top line. Cramer thinks the stock's drop of 9 percent for the year could be overdone, but he wasn't willing to recommend it because of its last revenue miss.

Friday: Non-farm payroll, German industrial production and Chinese PMI

Non-farm payroll: After a weak employment report in August, expectations are lower for September. A weak jobs number could actually be a good thing for the market, Cramer said, because it will keep the Fed on hold through the end of the year. Any increase in wages will be viewed as a cause for concern.

German industrial production: Some investors are concerned that Deutsche Bank's problems could signal a new slowdown in Europe. A weak number from Germany coupled with complicated Deutsche Bank drama could start the chatter for fiscal stimulus.

"I honestly can't understand what the Germans are so afraid of. They need it!" Cramer said.

Chinese PMI: Cramer thinks it could be stronger than expected based on the signals that both the industrial and service side are getting stronger. If China is growing rapidly once again, it could benefit stocks around the globe.

"We start October, a month known for its crashes even as it should, statistically, be known for its strength, coming in with a nice head of steam," Cramer said.