Deutsche Bank bailout would be political suicide for Merkel, analysts warn

But Eurasia Group's analysts said that "despite all of this noise, a German government bailout of Deutsche Bank is extremely unlikely" for several reasons.



Firstly, they said a bailout would not be politically expedient for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who could run for election again in 2017. Merkel has yet to say if she will run for a fourth term, but her party has suffered a loss of support due to Merkel's policies on refugees.

As such, any bailout using taxpayers' money could bolster public support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party – a right-wing populist and Euroskeptic movement that has gained votes in recent state elections – according to Eurasia Group.

"(A bailout) would drive more voters into the arms of the AfD. There is already growing doubt that Merkel will run again as CDU leader and Chancellor, following her CDU's defeat in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Berlin. An injection of public money, ahead of critical elections next year, would kill Merkel politically. Less damaging political alternatives are therefore much more likely," the analysts noted.