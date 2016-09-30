Donald Trump reportedly appeared in a 2000 Playboy video

Donald Trump bashed a foe Friday for what he called a "sex tape," but the presidential candidate reportedly once made a cameo in a Playboy softcore porn video.



Trump's role in the video is limited to welcoming several Playboy playmates to New York City as they search for the 2000 Playmate of the Year, BuzzFeed reported. The presidential candidate, who is described as an "entrepreneur" in the video, opens a bottle of champagne and pours its contents over a Playboy bunny logo on what appears to be a limo.



The story said the news outlet obtained the footage from the online-only Buffalo, New York-based adult video store Cinema Cornucopia.

