No Lehman moment? Why Deutsche Bank is not dragging up the ghosts of 2008

Other analysts point to a potential backstop from the German government, even though lawmakers in the country have continued to deny the notion this week. Gildas Surry, a senior analyst at Axiom Alternative Investments, told CNBC Friday that there's a lot of "overblown, overdone headlines on this topic" and suggested that Deutsche Bank is a victim of its "own disclosure," with U.S. banks not having to abide by similar transparency requirements.



Indeed, he agreed on CNBC that the stock was actually a "screaming buy".



Guy de Blonay, director of Jupiter Asset Management, meanwhile, told CNBC Friday that the liquidity issue was "non-apparent" and said that regulators had done a lot to over the past few years to address the systemic risk of the bank.



Goldman Sachs analysts on Thursday iterated that Deutsche Bank's liquidity position was stable and highlighted that the European Central Bank was always available to lend money to these banks at record low rates.



Macroeconomic research firm Capital Economics also agreed that Deutsche Bank's troubles were unlikely to spark wider crisis. It said this is not the next Lehman Brothers' moment for the global financial system and its troubles are unlikely to trigger a German recession.

"But recent developments have highlighted the fragility of the euro-zone banking sector yet again and suggest that weak lending growth will continue to weigh on the region's prospects," the firm conceded in a note Thursday.