Tech unicorn Nutanix pops more than 130% at public debut

Nutanix made its public debut on Friday on the Nasdaq stock market, soaring more than twice its pricing.

Shares closed at $37 on Friday afternoon, up 131.25 percent, after opening at $26.50. On Thursday night, it priced at $16 a share, already well above the expected range of $13 to $15.

The high-flying stock price put the Nutanix IPO on pace for the best debut of the year, after Twilio rocketed more than 91 percent higher on its first day of trading in June.

Nutanix CEO Dheeraj Pandey said that while the instantaneous growth his company saw Friday morning is a good sign, he is hoping to gauge the stock's "true health" sooner rather than later.

"All I want is a healthy start that doesn't actually gyrate too high and low," he told CNBC's "Squawk Alley," noting concern about the "mob mentality" that often surrounds tech unicorn stocks of companies like his.

