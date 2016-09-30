This woman is behind Salesforce's global expansion

A look inside the new Salesforce Tower taking over San Francisco's skyline Friday, 30 Sep 2016 | 7:00 AM ET | 01:09

Elizabeth Pinkham can point to the moment when her job at Salesforce.com took its latest dramatic turn.

As one of the software company's top 12 leaders and possessor of by far the longest title — executive vice president, global real estate, global strategic events, Dreamforce and executive briefing centers — Pinkham is a trusted confidant of CEO Marc Benioff.

At last year's Dreamforce, the company's annual mega-gala for cloud businesses and app developers, Benioff and Pinkham were looking over the event's expansive presence in downtown San Francisco. On the makeshift plaza, where lounge furniture is spread across artificial grass covering a normally busy street, a thought came to Benioff.

"He stood there and said — this is what we need in our offices,'" said Pinkham, in an interview earlier this month at a newly designed events space in one of Salesforce's offices. "That's where we all started thinking differently."

Pinkham, a 16-year veteran of Salesforce, spends much of her time traveling the globe, visiting the 28 countries where the company has operations and attending events that are collectively known as the Salesforce World Tour.