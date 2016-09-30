The man who called Deutsche’s decline has some gloomy predictions on what’ll happen next

The strategist who predicted the capital concerns now enveloping Deutsche Bank has told CNBC what could happen next in a saga that has seen the bank's share price fall by over 50 percent this year.



In late 2013, Paul Gambles, a managing partner at advisory firm MBMG International, said that Deutsche Bank was over-leveraged and believed Germany's banking system was one of the worst in the world.



These fears reached the wider investment community this year who think Deutsche Bank'll need to raise capital after the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) suggested it pay $14 billion to settle a number of investigations related to mortgage securities.