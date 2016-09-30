This is an alternative solution for the food wastage crisis Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 | 7:04 PM ET | 01:59

Too Good to Go is a social enterprise that offers a win-win - combating food wastage by connecting hungry consumers to restaurants willing to sell leftover food cheaply.

The mobile app lets consumers in British cities buy food from more than 170 restaurants, cafes or bakeries. for just £2 ($1.29) to £3.80 ($4.90). The catch is that the buyer can only collect the food in the hour before the restaurant's closing time.

"We're trying to highlight that food waste is not actually waste at all … and place a value on food as something that should be eaten and not thrown away," Chris Wilson, co-founder of Too Good To Go, told CNBC's "The Rundown."

"[Restaurants across the U.K.] are throwing out over 600,000 tons of edible food each year, that's something we're trying to raise awareness of," Wilson added.

Too Good to Go launched in Denmark at the end of 2015, before moving to the U.K. It's now established in major cities Brighton, Leeds and Birmingham and rolled out in London in August.