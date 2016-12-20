Asia shares mixed; Shanghai Composite up more than 1%

Asian markets ended mixed on Wednesday, losing some of the optimism spurred from the Dow hitting a new record close overnight just shy of the psychological 20,000 level.

Australia's ASX 200 closed up 0.4 percent or 22.4 points at 5,613.47, led by gains in its materials sub-index, which was up 1.21 percent and its all ordinaries gold sub-index, which gained 1.37 percent.

Shares of Bellamy's Australia, suspended for the past week week, were in the news on Wednesday as the company requested the suspension to extend for another three weeks, amid talks with key suppliers and manufacturers. Bellamy last traded at 6.68 Australian dollars ($4.86) per share.

"The fact that this situation has gone on for so long and that negotiations with suppliers are under way suggests that there may be material issues with the company," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, in a note on Wednesday.