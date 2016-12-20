Ulaanbaatar, facing flat growth and a budget deficit of 20 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016, is in desperate need of foreign lending to meet debt repayment obligations next year and Beijing may be the only country willing to provide a soft loan, according to political risk consultancy Eurasia.

While President Xi Jinping's administration previously began talks on the matter, negotiations have now adjourned following the Dalai Lama's recent visit to Mongolia. That could leave the nation at high risk when a $580 million bond issued by the state-run Development Bank of Mongolia matures in March.



"The suspension of China talks will increase concerns in the market about a possible default by the spring," Emily Stromquist, senior analyst at Eurasia, said in a note on Tuesday.

Last month's visit of the Tibetan spiritual leader sparked the ire of Beijing and resulted in fresh Chinese tariffs on Mongolian commodity shipments and a temporary closure of a key border crossing. "Since the incident, China has resumed all regular engagements with Mongolia with the exception of negotiations on the soft loan," Stromquist stated.

Since its 1951 annexation, Tibet has been viewed by China as part of the mainland and Beijing believes the Dalai Lama is seeking to divide the Himalayan region. But Tenzin Gyatso, the present Dalai Lama, has repeatedly insisted that he is not pursuing Tibetan independence.