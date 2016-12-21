"One of the great lessons in the market is that when 'Animal Spirits' take control, one must simply go with it."

Over the course of the next few years, corporations should see top line growth and expanding operating margins. With the understanding that equity prices move on expectations, one must conclude that the rally we have experienced over the last few weeks might be the 'tip of the iceberg' when it comes to the move we will see in the coming years.

The market reacts to a paradigm shift in three phases, whether it be up or down. The first is capitulation. In the capitulation stage, the cash on the sidelines and those on the wrong side of the market find themselves in a precarious position. Covering losing positions and finding exposure to match the market performance creates an environment in which portfolio managers chase returns into the end of the year.

The capitulation stage is followed by the conviction. In the conviction stage capital comes into the market because of the fundamental valuations created by fiscal growth. The conviction stage is usually accompanied by great economic releases showing the economy growing with solid job creation.

The third stage of the move is euphoria. This is the stage which drives technicians crazy because it defies all the rules of logic and technical analysis. The tech run in the late 90's is an extreme example of what happens when the euphoric conditions hit the market.

Today's market is in the capitulation stage. There were, and are, many non-believers left out of the recent rally to new all-time highs. Those of us in the capital markets can see, first hand, the huge asset flows which have driven stocks and bonds with a velocity we haven't witnessed in years.

This will probably end around the first of the year as capital gains selling, pushed off till the New Year, hits equities. These pullbacks must be bought when they happen. Not embracing the coming changes in the market will leave those who are on the sidelines in danger of losing purchasing power parity. When the rally resumes later in the spring, during the conviction stage, the question will not be if we can hold a 20K Dow but rather how long until we see 25K and 30K. Do I dare say 40K by 2026?

Commentary by Jack Bouroudjian, CEO of Index Futures Group LLC, a registered independent broker, and CIO of Index Capital Partners, a registered commodity-pool operator. He was also a three-term director of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and founder and advisor of UCX (Universal Compute Exchange). Follow him on Twitter @JackBouroudjian.



