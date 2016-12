The bank's failure would threaten the savings of thousands of Italians and reverberate through the rest of the Italian banking industry, which is already saddled with a third of the euro zone's bad loans.

That news came as the Italian parliament approved a 20 billion euro ($20.89 billion) bank rescue, funded with borrowed money. Italy's debt burden, which comes in at about 133 percent of its gross domestic product, is already the second highest in the euro zone after Greece.

Such a bailout would buy some time, but would do little to reverse the economic forces that continue erode the financial strength of Europe's banks, especially those outside the core economies of Germany and France.