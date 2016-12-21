Jay Leno changed the name of 'The Tonight Show' for his mom's sake

"My mother's from Scotland, so you try not to blow your horn too much," recalls Leno. "When I told her I got the Tonight Show, she goes, 'Oh, starring Jay Leno. OK, Mr. Bigshot.'"
"So I said, 'OK, Mom, I'm going to change it.' And for my mom's sake, I made it 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,' so I didn't look like a showboat."
The self-made millionaire and current host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" has never let his massive success get to his head or change his core beliefs.
"I'm a huge believer in low self-esteem. If you don't think you're the smartest person in the room, you'll probably listen better," Leno says. "Never think you're better, or for any reason, smarter. Just keep working and plugging away."
CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.
