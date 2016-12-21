Mark Cuban: If I lost everything and had to start over, here's what I would do   

Mark Cuban knows how lucky he is. He's a self-made billionaire, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a star of the hit ABC reality show "Shark Tank," though he started out as the child of a blue-collar family from Pittsburgh.

But if he lost everything overnight, including his wealth and his house, the entrepreneur says he could do it all again. His first step would be to go out and get two gigs.

"I would get a job as a bartender at night and a sales job during the day, and I would start working," says Cuban, in an interview for a recent episode of the podcast "How I Built This."