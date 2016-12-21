VISIT CNBC.COM

Mark Cuban: If I lost everything and had to start over, here's what I would do

Mark Cuban knows how lucky he is. He's a self-made billionaire, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a star of the hit ABC reality show "Shark Tank," though he started out as the child of a blue-collar family from Pittsburgh.

But if he lost everything overnight, including his wealth and his house, the entrepreneur says he could do it all again. His first step would be to go out and get two gigs.

"I would get a job as a bartender at night and a sales job during the day, and I would start working," says Cuban, in an interview for a recent episode of the podcast "How I Built This."

He isn't sure he could become a billionaire again. "To be a billionaire, you have got to get lucky," Cuban says.

But he's certain that he could turn seven figures. "Could I become a multimillionaire again? I have no doubt."

Cuban knows that he is a good salesperson. He learned that early on in his life. In his teens he was selling baseball cards and stamps. One of his first jobs out of college was selling computers and software. "I was the best," he says. "I crushed it."

Naturally, if forced to start over, he would draw on that talent.

"Knowing what my sales skills are and the products that I am able to sell, I think I could find a job selling a product that had enough commissions or rewards for me," says Cuban.

From there, Cuban would get enough money in the bank to be able to start his own business, and the rest would be history.

