Mark Cuban still follows this advice his dad gave him at age 14: It helps me live ‘the way I wanted to’

Billionaire Mark Cuban built his career using advice his dad gave him at age 14: Time is your most valuable asset.

For much of his Cuban's childhood, his dad Norton worked 60 hours per week for a company that upholstered cars outside of Pittsburgh, Cuban tells CNBC Make It. Sometimes, his dad brought him along to sweep floors — and, more specifically, show him the limits of working for someone else.

"This time wasn't spent to learn about what my dad did, but to learn that his job didn't have a future," says Cuban, 65. "His time was never his own ... he wanted me to create my own path."

The lesson helped motivate Cuban to prioritize entrepreneurial opportunities over seeking out high-salaried jobs.

"I wanted to make enough money so I didn't have to respond to anybody else," Cuban said in a MasterClass released last week. "I could make my own schedule and live my own life the way I wanted to do it."