39-year-old money coach who makes $23,000 a month: My No. 1 tip for starting a side hustle

Nobody expected Bernadette Joy to shut down her successful business. Not even Joy herself.

Joy ran Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dressed, which started as a side hustle connecting people who owned bridesmaid dresses with people who wanted to rent them. It helped her pay off her student loans, quit her full-time job, hire employees and open a storefront.

But the more momentum Dressed gained, the more time-intensive and less fulfilling it became. In 2019, after three years, she closed up shop. She'd also gotten a taste of being her own boss, and she didn't want to go back — prompting an "existential midlife crisis," she says.

"I spent [three months] wrapped up in my blanket on my couch thinking, 'What am I going to do?' because I didn't have a business anymore," says Joy, 39.

On that couch, she learned an important lesson, which she says is her No. 1 tip for starting a side hustle: Try to monetize what comes naturally to you, instead of selling something just because you can.

In her case, that was her other side hustle: a podcast about how she and her husband were paying off more than $300,000 in debt. The show grew into a money-coaching business called Crush Your Money Goals, which helped Joy make $279,000 last year, or roughly $23,250 per month on average, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

Between coaching, freelancing and booking speaking events, she works 20 hours per week, she says.