39-year-old left full-time job to grow her side hustle—now she makes $279,000 a year without working 'all the time'

Bernadette Joy started her money coaching side hustle because she wanted to work fewer hours per week — not more.

In 2019, Joy was running a Charlotte, North Carolina-based business called Dressed, rented out bridesmaid dresses. As her company grew, so did her financial and time commitments to it. She initially loved running her own business, but the experience stopped being fulfilling, she says.

So, she closed up shop and set about turning her recently recorded podcast — about how she and her husband were paying off their $300,000 debt from student loans and two mortgages — into a money-coaching business called Crush Your Money Goals. Her expertise came from her own personal experience, plus psychology and business degrees from Boston University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The business, which officially launched in 2020, quickly became lucrative: Joy made $279,000 last year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

The type of schedule that comes with this particular job is more flexible, too. Joy works 20 hours per week from Mondays through Wednesdays, leaving her enough free time to sleep, travel and take hip-hop dance classes. It's a situation she's wanted since childhood, she says.

"I'm incredibly lazy ... I don't want to work all the time," Joy, 39, said during a recent CNBC Make It panel at SXSW. "I always try to find the path of least resistance."