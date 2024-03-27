The biggest misconception people have about 'hustling' to get ahead, says Adam Grant: ‘So many people’ get it wrong

Adam Grant and Robin Arzón want to reclaim the phrase "hustle culture."

It's often used to describe a mindset of having your whole life revolve around making money, even at the expense of sleep or a social life. But there's a healthier way to approach the concept of "hustling," according to Grant, a Wharton organizational psychologist, and Arzón, vice president of fitness programming at Peloton.

"You can choose something extremely challenging and push yourself extremely hard to try to achieve it. But that doesn't mean you have to beat yourself up or burn yourself out," said Grant, as the pair discussed the topic during a recent episode of Grant's "ReThinking" podcast.

In other words, working hard and taking care of yourself don't have to be mutually exclusive. What "so many people get wrong" is that "they contrast hustle culture with self-care," Grant added, noting that "there's a difference between intensity and volume."

That's the kind of hustle Arzón supports and implements in her own life, she said.

"Hustle requires the confidence to define what the ladder looks like, what the definition of success looks like," said Arzón. "And my definition of success includes my own self-care practices ... I've long understood my own energy to be a currency, and I think about how I'm spending it or saving it very much how somebody might think about their finances."

That's why she considers sleep, hydrating and fueling her body "my full-time job," she said. "[Because] nobody, none of my partners, [will] make money if I don't protect that."