This morning routine helps Mark Cuban stay productive—it involves working from his bed

Some people swear a productive day starts at 4 a.m. Others sleep on factory floors to ensure work gets done.

Not Mark Cuban. The billionaire serial entrepreneur and investor wakes up between 6:30 and 7 a.m and, without getting out of bed, spends an hour responding to emails, he told comedian Trevor Noah on a recent episode of the "What Now?" podcast. The early-morning organization helps keep him productive throughout each day, he said.

It's partially a privilege, Cuban admitted: He was initially attracted to entrepreneurship so he could control his own schedule. His day job today involves running one of the companies he founded, a pharmaceutical startup called Cost Plus Drugs.

"The whole value of being in this position is just being able to control your time," Cuban, 65, said. "It's the one asset you can't control."

Starting your day with emails and texts isn't always beneficial to your mental health, psychology researcher Nicola Hughes told CNBC Make It in 2018. But for Cuban, his schedule and communications are streamlined through his inbox, which helps him prepare for the day and cut down on unnecessary calls and emails, he said.