Now is the time to bet on Netflix—and here’s how: Trader

With Netflix set to report earnings in less than a month, Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com believes it's time to tune in to the streaming giant's shares.

A daily chart of Netflix shows that its stock has struggled to retake $130, a level just below the all-time high that it hit back in December of last year. But according to Gordon, Netflix is about to not only return to that level, but to break through it as well.

"You can see that we have tried the $130 area several times and it looks like with a solid earnings report and a continuing rally in the stock market, we should be able to punch through that $130 mark," the trader said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."