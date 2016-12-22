The data is prompting some scientists to consider whether the tried-and-true methods of the last five decades are no longer effective and if it's time to develop a new approach.



"You immediately ask yourself: Is this it? Is this the best we can do?" said Dr. Steven Houser, president of the American Heart Association. "I think we need to ask ourselves how can we make more progress."

For Houser, the next frontier lies in research on precise biological and social factors that can help doctors determine who is at greatest risk for heart disease. It's part of the recent emphasis on precision medicine, which aims to develop unique treatments for each individual based on their environment, lifestyle and genetic makeup.

"The future of cardiovascular research is to stop the disease before it starts," Houser said. "It sounds simple, but we haven't really done that. What we've done before is that we identify the disease once it exists and do our best to treat it. But the brave new world is to identify the disease you might get before you get it."

Houser believes this goal can be achieved in the next decade.