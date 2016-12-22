Bill Gates says people with these 3 skills will be successful in the future job market

Iconic tech entrepreneur and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is obsessed with the future.



He frequently works with inventors and industry disrupters, reads books about the future of humanity and funds projects to advance communities.



And based on the data he's collected, Gates concludes that people with three backgrounds will be the most in-demand from here on out: science, engineering and economics.



Workers proficient in those subjects will be "the agents of change for all institutions," Gates tells LinkedIn Executive Editor Daniel Roth.



"I do think of basic knowledge of the sciences, math skills, economics — a lot of careers in the future will be very demanding on those things," Gates says.

You don't have to be an expert in coding or the periodic table, but having the ability to think the way these experts do will help you tremendously.

