Executives are spending on AI—but just 38% are actually training their workers on it

Workers from the entry level to to the C-suite are prioritizing the adoption of artificial intelligence at work, but leaders don't seem to be investing in the tools to help their employees learn on the job.

A majority, 4 in 5 workers say they want to learn more about AI and how it can be used in their role, according to LinkedIn's latest workplace learning report.

Some 84% of global workers believe AI will help them get ahead in their careers, and 58% believe it will significantly change the way they work in the next year, the online jobs site finds.

Meanwhile, just 38% of U.S. executives say they're currently helping workers become AI-literate.

Nearly three-quarters of CEOs call generative AI a "top investing priority" and are spending on AI to increase profitability, innovation and security, per a recent survey conducted by KPMG.

However, more than half of respondents said they're spending more money on new technology than on training current employees.