ChatGPT is the hottest new job skill that can help you get hired, according to HR experts

The hottest new job qualification could be how well you work with a chatbot.

ChatGPT is the latest in-demand job skill companies are hiring for, according to recent research from the career site Resume Builder.

Since its public unveiling in late 2022, ChatGPT has been quickly adopted by companies like Microsoft and Slack which are incorporating the chatbot into their products or using it to work more efficiently.

When assessing candidates to hire, 90% of U.S. business leaders say having ChatGPT experience is a plus for jobseekers, a Resume Builder survey of 1,000 bosses found.

Nearly half (49%) of companies are already using ChatGPT, Resume Builder determined, mainly for writing code, creating content, drafting summaries of meetings or internal documents and assisting with customer support.

ChatGPT is "no different" from other in-demand technical skills like coding or using Microsoft Excel, says Andrew Higashi, CEO of ChangeEngine, a software development firm in San Francisco.

"Candidates who are familiar with and comfortable using the latest technological tools, including ChatGPT, will always have a competitive advantage in the job market," Higashi explains.

As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into various industries, including retail and marketing, AI skills, he adds, will be "really important for jobseekers to have."