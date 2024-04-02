The highest-paying in-demand tech skill, according to Indeed—it can pay over $150,000 a year

Employers are ushering in the age of AI. Nearly half, 45% of high level execs say they are actively upskilling and training their workforces in AI, according to a January 2024 Deloitte survey of 100 corporate executives. About the same amount, 44%, say they're currently hiring for it.

It should come as no surprise, then, that among the highest paid tech skills, generative AI comes in at No. 1. That's according to a recent report by job search site Indeed, which calculated which tech skills make the biggest difference in salary. When a job included generative AI as a desired skill, its salary was 47% higher, Indeed found.

"We are seeing a continued interest in AI-related jobs and skills," says Maggie Hulce, executive vice president and general manager at the job seeker division at the company. "Searches for generative AI jobs on Indeed have surged nearly 4,000% in the last year, and job postings for generative AI roles have seen a remarkable 306% increase since September 2022."

Here's what employers are looking for, specifically, and how to gain some generative AI skills yourself.