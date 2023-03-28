Goldman Sachs says generative A.I. could impact 300 million jobs — here's which ones

Artificial intelligence could automate up to a quarter of work in the U.S., a Goldman Sachs report says.

As artificial intelligence products like ChatGPT aim to become a part of our everyday lives and we learn more about how powerful they can be, there's one thing on everyone's mind: how AI could impact jobs.

"Significant disruption" could be on the horizon for the labor market, a new Goldman Sachs report dated Sunday said. The bank's analysis of jobs in the U.S. and Europe shows that two-thirds of jobs could be automated at least to some degree.

In the U.S., "of those occupations which are exposed, most have a significant — but partial — share of their workload (25-50%) that can be replaced," Goldman Sachs analysts said in the resarch paper.

Around the world, as many as 300 million jobs could be affected, the report says. Changes to labor markets are therefore likely – although historically, technological progress doesn't just make jobs redundant, it also creates new ones.

The use of AI technology could also boost labor productivity growth and boost global GDP by as much as 7% over time, Goldman Sachs' report noted.