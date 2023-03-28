How to write the perfect thank you email after a job interview

Gratitude can go a long way, especially in the job search.

You might think that a thank you note is old-fashioned and a minor part of the process, but most hiring managers still expect to receive one — and it's one of the easiest things you can do to set yourself apart from other candidates.

A thank you note takes less than five minutes to write, yet "surprisingly few" applicants do it, says Jeff Hyman, an executive recruiter of 26 years. Throughout his career, Hyman has interviewed more than 35,000 job candidates, and estimates he has received a thank you note from less than 20% of the people he spoke with.

Forgetting to send a thank you note is the No. 1 mistake job seekers can make, says ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel, because it signals to a hiring manager that you aren't really interested in the role. In a still-tight job market, "Employers are struggling with being ghosted by candidates, or rejected at the eleventh hour," he explains.

A thank you email could be "the thing that gives you the edge" if a hiring manager is between you and one other candidate, Siegel says, because "chances are high" that the other candidate won't follow up.

Thanking your interviewer shows that you're eager, organized and well-mannered. It's also a chance to show off your soft skills, like communication and creativity, which companies are "increasingly prioritizing in their hiring," Siegel adds.

Don't know where to start? Here are some essential do's and don'ts for writing the perfect thank you email, according to Siegel and Hyman: