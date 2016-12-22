Cramer Remix: Trump’s import tax could beat down retailers even more   

Jim Cramer says to get used to the market having down days, because the Dow didn't get to 19,975 without them, and it won't get to 21,000 without them, either.

"Sell-offs are a natural occurrence, and if they never happened, we wouldn't be fixated on Dow 20,000 because we would be closer to Dow 200,000," the "Mad Money" host said.

The market declined on Thursday, and Cramer explained the reasons why and whether investors need to worry about it.

The first thing Cramer does when he dissects the tape is to figure out what the leadership stocks are. On the downside on Thursday, it was retail, especially Bed Bath & Beyond, which tanked 9 percent after missing projections.

The Bed Bath & Beyond pain cascaded into the retail group, and hurt everything from Wal-Mart, to Target, to Dollar General. It certainly didn't help that most analysts didn't predict this, Cramer said, with the expectation that a colder winter and the confluence of Christmas and Hanukkah would help sales.



Boss also flagged the issue of cross-border taxation on imports, which could impact many retailers that import billions of dollars in items.

"Not even the lower taxes so many are expecting from the Trump administration can mitigate the kind of gross margin decline on true tariff like that would accord, since it's really just a targeted tax hike on importers," Cramer said.