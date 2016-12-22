"A divorce is the largest financial transaction in most people's lives, and it's a chaotic time for them," said CDFA and certified financial planner Justin Reckers, CEO of Wellspring Divorce Advisors. "Most financial advisors don't have experience with divorce laws, and they aren't used to dealing with emotionally distraught clients."

While divorce rates in the United States have been dropping over the last two decades, it is still estimated that between 40 percent and 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce. What's more, divorce is on the rise for Americans over the age of 50. In these so-called "gray divorces," the cost of mistakes in the process can be hard to recover from. "In gray divorces, people don't have 20 to 30 years to make up for errors," said Roberts. "The financial implications for these people are much higher."

The implications of divorce are huge for anyone going through the experience. Here are five key things to keep in mind if you reach this crossroad.

1. Get help. Divorce is one of the most emotionally charged situations a person can experience, and when people are emotional, they make bad decisions. Getting professional help in order to avoid mistakes is crucial. Any financial advisors already shared by married couples initiating the divorce process likely will have to recuse themselves, as they can no longer work in both parties' best interests.