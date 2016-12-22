Red Hat shares drop 13% after revenue miss

Shares of Red Hat fell Thursday after the tech company reported disappointing revenue.

The maker of the Linux computer operating system also announced that Frank Calderoni will step down from his position as chief financial officer, effective late January 2017, to accept the position of chief executive officer at another company.

Red Hat posted third quarter revenue of $615 million, missing expectations of $618 million, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. The company also said total deferred revenue — or advance payments for products and services to be delivered in the future — rose 15 percent to $1.7 billion at the end of the third quarter.



Adjusted quarterly earnings per share of 61 cents did beat estimates of 58 cents a share.