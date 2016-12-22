Newly tapped as counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway told CNBC on Thursday that Democrats facing re-election will help pass tax reform.



Conway, who was named counselor by President-elect Donald Trump earlier Thursday, drew parallels to the path of former President George W. Bush's tax cuts.

"Bush was able to push through his tax relief package in June 2001 with the help of many Democratic U.S. senators, many of whom were up for election the following year in 2002," she said on "Squawk Box."

"We see a great analogy there to 2018," she argued, citing the 25 Democratic seats up for election in 2018, with 10 of them in states Trump won in the 2016 election. Only eight Republican seats are up in 2018.

"I have a feeling [Democrats] will make a list and check it twice to find out if they should be supporting this tax package," added Conway, who served as Trump campaign manager. "It's going to be very difficult for them to resist such major investments in the economy."