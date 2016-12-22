    Fast Money

    Virtuality reality boom in 2017? Traders pick stocks that could benefit

    Better luck for VR in 2017?
    Better luck for VR in 2017?   

    The "Fast Money" traders debated on Thursday which stocks they would buy if the virtual reality market heats up in 2017.

    While trader Guy Adami said he's confident Oculus' parent company, Facebook, will beat the other companies in the virtual reality space, it isn't a reason to buy the stock right now.

    It's still too early to declare a winner in the virtual reality market, said trader Tim Seymour. Some companies may have more commercial appeal than others, but he agreed with Adami that it isn't a sufficient reason to buy a company's stock at the moment.

    Trader David Seaburg said the technology is still young, but he believes it will catch on. If investors did want to jump into stocks, he said he would be looking at the chip stocks like Qualcomm.

    Trader Brian Kelly said that if he had to pick a company that was best poised to reap the benefits of the virtual reality swell when it hits, he'd pick Facebook. He cautioned, however, that the technology doesn't seem to have enough market appeal right now.

    Disclosures:

    GUY ADAMI

    Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

    BRIAN KELLY

    Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, TLT, U.S. 30-year Treasury bond. He is short the euro, Australian dollar and British pound.

    DAVID SEABURG

    Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group. Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. An employee of Cowen and Company serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore"

    TIM SEYMOUR

    Tim Seymour is long ABX, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD,MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM, short: EEM, SPY, XRT. His firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...