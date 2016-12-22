Virtuality reality boom in 2017? Traders pick stocks that could benefit

The "Fast Money" traders debated on Thursday which stocks they would buy if the virtual reality market heats up in 2017.

While trader Guy Adami said he's confident Oculus' parent company, Facebook, will beat the other companies in the virtual reality space, it isn't a reason to buy the stock right now.

It's still too early to declare a winner in the virtual reality market, said trader Tim Seymour. Some companies may have more commercial appeal than others, but he agreed with Adami that it isn't a sufficient reason to buy a company's stock at the moment.

Trader David Seaburg said the technology is still young, but he believes it will catch on. If investors did want to jump into stocks, he said he would be looking at the chip stocks like Qualcomm.

Trader Brian Kelly said that if he had to pick a company that was best poised to reap the benefits of the virtual reality swell when it hits, he'd pick Facebook. He cautioned, however, that the technology doesn't seem to have enough market appeal right now.