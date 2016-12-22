Wall Street economists aren't buying into Trump's big growth outlook

But some economists doubt Trump's outlook in part because for all the potential upsides, there's potential downside. For example, the president-elect's proposals on cutting taxes and deregulation are seen as strong positives, but the growth effects can be countered by the likelihood of higher interest rates, a stronger dollar, inflation and deficits. And nearly all the economists surveyed see Trump's trade policies as a negative for the economy.

"I think there's a good case for saying we're going to get some fiscal stimulus. We've been cautious. We think Congress is not that willing to go ahead with a deficit-funded fiscal program of cutting taxes and increasing fiscal spending," said Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan. The bank looks for just 1.9 percent average growth over the next two years.

Members of Trump's administration aren't backing off their strong forecasts, however — and so far, the stock market seems to be siding with them.

"Every time people bet against Donald Trump, they are quickly and sorely disappointed, and I think economically that's true as well," said counselor to the president-elect Kellyanne Conway. "You look at everything Donald Trump has said as a candidate, as president-elect, and you quickly see this is a man who will not settle for anemic 1.5-2 percent growth. He presumes 3.5-4 percent growth."



All of this creates a disconnect between the optimism that looks to be built into stock markets right now, and the more measured outlook among economists for higher — but not soaring — growth.

William Lee, head of North America economics at Citigroup, said he expects Trump's policies to be a negative for 2017 growth, prompting him to lower his forecast for next year. Lee now looks for 2017 growth of just 1.8 percent, down from 2.1 percent, in part due to drags from a stronger dollar and rising interest rates and because there would be no offsetting boost from stimulus until later on.

"It's going to easily be 2018 before things hit the economy. I'm not convinced there's that much stimulus involved," said Lee. His 2018 growth forecast is 2.5 percent.

Economists say one issue for the Trump plan is that it will run headlong into congressional deficit hawks who will want to make sure stimulus spending does not expand the budget deficit significantly. The plan to cut taxes will face the same test, as tax writers barter over ways to prevent the cuts from eliminating needed revenue.

"We need some revenue to cover those tax breaks. It's a fight among Republicans more than anything else," said Lee.

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists, the country is likely to grow at a 1.7 percent pace this year, and see just 2 percent growth next year.

"For the first half of next year, I think we're going to be in the same trajectory — high 1 percent, low 2 percent growth," said Michelle Meyer, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of U.S. economics. She noted, however, that it's possible tax reform could be passed ahead of the summer recess, which could spur some anticipatory spending.