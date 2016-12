After Brian Wong graduated college at age 18, he co-founded a company that received more than $32 million in venture capital funding and landed clients like McDonald's and Pepsi.



The now 25-year-old CEO and start-up co-founder of mobile advertising app Kiip used a series of career "cheats" to fast-track his success, which he describes in his book, "The Cheat Code."

Here are a few of Wong's more than 70 tips professionals can use in 2017 to advance their careers: