Ex-Harvard fellow: Practicing this soft skill can 'make you a genius'

You probably know someone who seems to pick up new talents without even practicing them. They can point out a bad friend or sketchy situation almost instantly.

That's because they're really good at observation — a skill that can make you highly successful, according to Talia Fox, the CEO of executive consulting firm KUSI Global and an ex-Harvard University fellow. She picked up the skill herself early in life after struggling in school, she says.

"I had some learning issues when I was young, and I had to work really hard to try to be smart," Fox tells CNBC Make It. "So I had to become an exceptional listener [and] really pay attention to every word ... [Now] I can go in a room with some of these big organizations and everybody's always like, 'How did you know that?'"

Observation lies at the base of some of today's most in-demand soft skills, including adaptability, problem solving, critical thinking and effective communication. You need to be curious and get rid of distractions to do it well, says Fox.