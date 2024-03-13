The No. 1 trait bosses look for when promoting employees, says ex-CEO and Harvard expert

Sometimes, exceeding your goals and having a great attitude is enough to get a promotion. But often, bosses look for something more subtle, says Harvard Business School executive fellow Bill George.

People who "focus on doing an outstanding job in leading [their] team" are in the "best" position to get promoted, says George, the former head of health care company Medtronic. In other words, CEOs and other leaders may want to see you guiding and inspiring the rest of your team.

Great employees — the ones managers tend to see as worth promoting — don't just boss their co-workers around. They excel at building trust with the people around them, which requires a certain amount of self-awareness to achieve, George says.

"Many people do not know who they are," George wrote in his book, "True North: Emerging Leader Edition," which published in 2022. "They are so focused on trying to impress others that they let the world shape them rather than shaping themselves into the kind of leaders they want to be."

The more self-aware you are, the more "your leadership will be authentic and people will naturally want to associate with you," he added.