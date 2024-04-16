This common mindset can ruin your professional relationships—how to avoid it

When a co-worker gets a promotion or praise at a staff meeting, what feelings arise? If it's anxiety or jealousy, you might suffer from a zero-sum bias, says Amanda Montell, author of the new book "The Age of Magical Overthinking."

Zero-sum bias, or zero-sum thinking, refers to the mistaken belief that another person's gain is your loss.

This, Montell says, can cause a strain in your relationships and feed negative thoughts regarding your worth.

"Another person's light doesn't have to inherently dim you," she says.

To curb sentiments of envy, Montell suggests befriending a person whose success you find aspirational.

"Make a connection rather than an enemy," she says. "It ends up alleviating so much suffering."