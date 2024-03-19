This networking tip 'has worked wonders for me,' career coach says

The easiest way to broaden your professional network isn't to ask for coffee dates or attend industry happy hours.

While events and meet-ups can play a role in deepening workplace relationships, so can reaching out to a peer you want to know better without an "ask," says Keita Williams, the founder of career coaching company Success Bully.

Instead, try contacting a person with a compliment or praise for a recent project.

"I literally have time on my calendar on Fridays where I send out random texts or emails of encouragement," Williams says. "It has worked wonders for me throughout my career."