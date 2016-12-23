Bill Ackman and wife Karen Ann Herskovitz reportedly splitting in multimillion-dollar divorce

Hedge fund boss Bill Ackman and his wife Karen Ann Herskovitz are getting a divorce after 25 years, and their settlement could reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a report from the New York Post's "Page Six" gossip column.



The duo, in what appears to be amicable split, began telling friends via email on Thursday, Page Six reported. The properties up for negotiation could include the family's $35 million apartment, their $22 million waterfront estate in Bridgehampton, New York, and their $90 million penthouse at the One57 buildiing.

"Bill and Karen are devoted to their girls but grew apart. There's no one else. They've been together forever, since he was broke, so this will be a very generous divorce," a source told Page Six.

Ackman, worth about $1.6 billion, is the founder and CEO of hedge-fund management giant Pershing Square Capital Management.

A spokesperson for Ackman declined to comment beyond asking for privacy for the family.



Read the full report at Pagesix.com here.