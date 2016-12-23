In the past week, more than 30,000 people have fled Aleppo, running in the face of militias loyal to the Syrian government. The Syrian government said Thursday it had retaken the city.

Some of the lucky refugees have reached safer places in Syria, like a mother of four who arrived at a center where Portland, Oregon-based Mercy Corps was working. She was given a food kit, water and winter clothes for warm against the 2 or 3 inches of snow that fell this week.

Next up for that mother, if all goes well: cash, probably $75 worth of Syrian pounds in the form of a voucher or, eventually, e-money.

