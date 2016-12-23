The Rockettes' union originally told the troupe to hit the stage for Trump — or possibly be forced to hit the bricks by the Madison Square Garden Co., owner of the famed music hall in New York City.

But after news of that broke, Madison Square Garden on Friday said no one is being forced by the company to do a high step for the president-elect.



Later Friday, the union changed its tone about the issue, saying there had been a "legitimate concern" among Rockettes and others about their performing for Trump. And the union said it was "greatly relieved" the MSG was making the performance voluntary.

The union's initial huffy message to the hoofers came after one Rockette had written the group's union that she was concerned "about getting 'involved in a dangerous political climate,'" according to an email from that union, the American Guild of Variety Artists.

Other Rockettes reportedly have made clear, via social media and to people in show business, that they are not happy about having to perform for Trump.

One Rockette, according to the PerezHilton news site, posted a photo of her and other members of the group onstage with the words, "Not my President!" drawn coming from her mouth, and a caption that said it was "appalling" to have to perform "for a man that stands for everything we're against."

But the union at first brushed such concerns aside in its email.

"I must remind you that you are all employees, and as a company, Mr. Dolan obviously wants the Rockettes to be represented at our country's Presidential inauguration, as they were in 2001 and 2005," said the email from the AGVA, which was reported by the industry news site BroadwayWorld. The reference to Mr. Dolan is to James Dolan, CEO of MSG.

"Any talk of boycotting this event is invalid, I'm afraid," the email said.

"Everyone is entitled to her own political beliefs, but there is no room for this in the workplace," the email said.



It also said that "we have been made aware of what is going on Facebook and other social media, however, this does not change anything unless Radio City has a change of heart."

"The ranting of the public is just that, ranting," the email said. "Everyone has a right to an opinion, but this does not change your employment status for those who are full time."