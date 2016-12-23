Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse agree billion-dollar fines with U.S. authorities

Deutsche Bank will be hoping for a fresh start in 2017 after reaching a $7.2 billion deal with U.S. authorities to settle allegations of the mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Germany's largest lender said on Friday morning it had agreed 'in principle' to pay a $3.1 billion civil fine to be supplemented with the payment of $4.1 billion in consumer relief overtime.

The announcement of the fine comes amid a raft of banking stories related to the mis-selling of MBS which hit the wires before Friday's European market open. This included news that U.S. federal prosecutors would sue Britain's Barclays bank and that Credit Suisse had reached a provisional $5.3 billion deal, meaning the Swiss bank will take a pre-tax charge of about $2 billion.

Of the total amount demanded of Credit Suisse, $2.48 billion would be an immediate fine to settle the claims and an additional $2.8 billion would be paid over five years for consumer relief.