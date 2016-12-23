Italy approves state bailout for world's oldest bank

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and his cabinet paved the way for a 20 billion euro ($20.8 billion) rescue fund to help the country's embattled banking sector, with BMPS, Italy's third largest bank, the priority.

The troubled lender issued a statement shortly after Italy's parliament finished meeting and declared it would formally request a state bailout in an effort to stay afloat.

"This will secure the capital needs of BMPS and allow the bank to pursue its industrial plan," Pier Carlo Padoan, Italy's finance minister, said in a brief press conference.

"Italy's third-largest bank will finally return with force to operate in support of the Italian economy and in a context of full tranquility for its savers and its employees," he added.