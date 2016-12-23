Jamie Dimon: Heavy business presence in Trump's White House is a 'good reset'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says Donald Trump should not be vilified for putting business people in his White House and that the choices provide a "good reset" for how businesses are viewed

After a campaign filled with attacks on the wealthy and powerful, the president-elect has picked three alumni of the powerful financial firm Goldman Sachs, several billionaires and two chief executives of major American companies for his administration. Trump has defended his picks, saying they know how to create jobs.

Dimon, who will head Trump's Business Roundtable, said in a Bloomberg interview published Thursday that he was "dead wrong" before the election by thinking Wall Street would have a hard time getting into the next administration. He had expected the next president to be Hillary Clinton.Now, he says he is optimistic about Trump's business-heavy administration.