The incoming Trump administration and Republican Congress will soon enjoy a tremendous opportunity to enact comprehensive tax reform, but one important, nearly 100-year-old investment vehicle may hang in the balance.

"Like-kind" exchanges, otherwise known as section 1031 exchanges, have encouraged capital reinvestment for individual property owners, small businesses and large corporations since 1921.

Under Section 1031 of the United States Internal Revenue Code, the exchange of certain types of property may defer the recognition of capital gains or losses due upon sale, and hence defer any capital gains taxes otherwise due.

But after Congress' Joint Committee on Taxation estimated in 2014 a tax-revenue gain of $40 billion by repealing Section 1031 over 10 years, President Obama proposed a $1 million cap on 1031 tax savings in 2014 and then, in 2016, to completely eliminate exchanges of collectibles, artwork and other personal property, which are also allowed under a 1031 exchange.