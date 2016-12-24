Whether it's the way you communicate, live, or shop, the Internet is changing the game.

And in order for retailers to survive, they will need a new strategy to keep up with consumers' changing habits, experts predict.



"It's really hard [for retailers] to make a living online, however, if you're going to compete you have to put your capital into online," retail consultant Jan Kniffen told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.



"Every time you put a sale online, and out of the store, your [return on investment] goes down," he added.



Many retailers are already in the midst of adopting to the new reality. Macy's recently announced it plans to close 100 stores and will invest money into its best locations, in addition to spending heavily on digital and mobile.



Kniffen also noted that Walmart is slowing down their brick and mortar expansion, while building up its online offerings, such as its$3.3 billion acquisition of Jet.com. Meanwhile, Nordstrom's will also be shifting more capital towards online retail.



Taken together, the environment underscores the growing power of the Web. According to the National Retail Federation, this year's Black Friday sales were almost evenly split with 44 percent of consumers shopping online and 40 percent shopping in stores.





