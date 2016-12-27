This fault line, partially dormant since the primaries, burst open after the election. Economic progressives blamed the loss on identity politics, arguing that Hillary Clinton didn't focus enough on jobs and other working class concerns. Social progressives pushed back, arguing that abandoning people of color, women, and LGBT Americans would be a moral and strategic mistake.

The whole fight is misguided.

First, they're not mutually exclusive. You can easily care about widening economic inequality and black people getting killed by the police. It's not either/or.

Second, it rests on the incorrect assumption that Donald Trump won because of policy, rather than culture (more on this below).

And third, Hillary campaigned on jobs more than anything else.

This intra-party fight continues the primary battle, with economic progressives insisting that Bernie Sanders would have won.



There's no way to know for sure, but the evidence indicates otherwise. As Marcus H. Johnson shows, candidates and ballot measures Sanders supported did poorly in the general election.

Additionally, Senate candidates running to Clinton's left on economic issues did worse than she did. If more progressive economic policies were the key to electoral victory, those Senate candidates would have done better than Hillary, not worse.



When you believe strongly in something, it's hard to accept that most of your fellow citizens do not. Especially when you surround yourself with like-minded people, and get your information from like-minded media. But the evidence that a majority of Americans are eager to pay higher taxes, and give up their employer-provided health insurance, in exchange for a European-style welfare state is nonexistent.

Besides, Hillary did talk about economic issues. A lot.

Check out this chart from Vox's David Roberts breaking down the words she used in her speeches.

Clinton spoke about economic issues far more than anything else. She didn't lose voters by harping incessantly on race or gender.

When you look at those numbers, it makes the argument that she would have won if only she talked about jobs look pretty silly.