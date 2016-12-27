Industrial power tool maker Hitachi Koki was up 16.2 percent to 1,456 yen per share, after the stock was initially suspended following a Nikkei report that U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co was in the final stages of negotiations with parent company Hitachi to buy Hitachi Koki.



Mainland Chinese markets were negative, with the Shanghai composite finished down 0.39 percent or 12.12 points at 3,102.54 and the Shenzhen composite ended down 0.373 percent or 7.39 points at 1,972.35. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recovered from earlier losses to trade up 0.56 percent by mid-afternoon.

In South Korea, the Kospi closed down 0.87 percent or 17.68 points at 2,024.49, as the east Asian country remains mired in a complicated political crisis, involving President Park Geun-hye who has been impeached.

On Wednesday morning, the special prosecution investigation team arrested the National Pension Service chairman, Moon Hyung-pyo, but did not provide further details. In November, two presidential aides were arrested for being involved in a corruption scandal.

Australia's ASX 200 rose 1.01 percent or 57.27 points to close at 5,685, buoyed by strong gains in its materials sub-index, up 2.32 percent, and in its all ordinaries gold sub-index, up 4.01 percent.

The major miners in Australia were all higher; Rio Tinto jumped 2.38 percent at A$60.17 a share, Fortescue Metals surged 3.47 percent at A$5.97 and BHP Billiton was up 3.29 percent at A$25.44. Gold miners also rallied, with Newcrest up 2.99 percent at A$18.62 and Evolution Mining gained 4.86 percent to A$1.84 per stock.