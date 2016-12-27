What the populist backlash might mean for 2017, according to Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer

This year has seen populist movements yank the U.K. from the European Union and elect Donald Trump in the U.S., but where they go in 2017 could mean major shake-ups for Europe and beyond, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer told CNBC on Tuesday.

"It would be useful if the populist growth that we see in the United States and Europe actually creates a backlash that actually forces issues of what happens to both identity politics as well as what happens to working classes [and] puts that on the table," Bremmer said on "Squawk Box."

But, he added, it's "not clear to me that that we're going to have that kind of wholesale change to actual policy."

Identity politics have become something of a trending topic during the Syrian refugee crisis and the U.S. election, both of which spurred anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric that called border security and immigration policy into question.